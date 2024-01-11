End Of An Era: Manny's Preakness Diner Closing In Wayne After 40 Years

Manny's Preakness Diner, at 1220 Hamburg Turnpike in the Preakness Shopping Center, is closing on Sunday, Jan. 14, owner John Ligos announced on Facebook.

"Thanks to all the loyal customers, thank you for the support and love," Ligos said.

Ligos said his other restaurant, the Lenape Valley Dinner in Oakland, will remain open.

Commenters were shocked and saddened by the news.

"Thank you for the memories, I’ve met so many friends there," said a patron.

"So sorry John," said another commenter. "I have many fond memories of breakfast and lunch times. Your food and service was always spot on . My regards to the kitchen and wait staff and your family."

