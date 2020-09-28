Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Stop & Shop Launches Pickup Service At Clifton Store

Valerie Musson
Customers at Stop & Shop on Broad Street in Clifton can now select their groceries online and pick up their order from the comfort of their own vehicle. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Clifton Stop & Shop customers can now select their groceries online and pick up their order from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The Broad Street location now offers the Pickup service with alterations for customer and associate safety. The service requires a minimum order of $30 and charges a fee of $2.95.

Once customers choose their groceries online or via the Stop & Shop app, they simple arrive at the selected store during their pickup time, open the trunk of their vehicle and wait for an associate to drop them off.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Craig Szymanski, Store Manager of Stop & Shop in Clifton. “We hope this service helps make things easier for them.”

Customers are encouraged to wear a mask during pickup and limit the number of passengers in their vehicle.

New customers in select zip codes can receive a 90-day trial without service fees by entering the code ‘SSFREEPICKUP’ at checkout.

The grocery chain expects to launch the Pickup service at its second Clifton location on Kingsland Road in mid-October.

