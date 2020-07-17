Paterson Hot Dog Icon Could Close

The future is up in the air for Libby’s Lunch — a legendary Paterson hot dog shop — after owners have been billed for three years’ worth of unpaid rent, reports say.

The lease for the joint, which is considered the state’s oldest Texas Weiner shop, expires at the end of this month, NorthJersey.com reports.

Both the land and the building are leased by the government, which is owed approximately $93,000 in back rent, the report says.

Because of this, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stated that the government may not renew the shop’s lease, the report says.

Owners will be obligated to pay the full $93,000 before the lease can be renewed, according to the report.

"We're open to renegotiate,” Sayegh said. “Obviously I've had my share of hot dogs and I'm aware it's a NJ icon, but we're dealing with public finance."

Sayegh added that because local officials are “inundated with interest” by people who seek to rent the building, a plan is already in place if the owners fail to repay their debt and the lease is not renewed.

“We will put out an RFP — request for proposal — and award it to the highest and best bid,” he said in the report.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.