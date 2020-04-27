Jersey Shore Pizzeria Opening Clifton Location

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap will soon open the doors of a new location in Clifton, reports say.

The Jersey shore pizzeria and bar, which is founded by the creators of Tommy’s Coal Fired Pizza, will open this fall at the former TGI Friday’s at The Promenade Shops, reports say.

With existing locations in Sea Bright, Freehold and Staten Island, the Clifton shop marks the first North Jersey location for the pizzeria.

Tommy’s is known for its fresh coal-fired pizzas and other classic bar fare. The chain also offers rotating daily lunch specials like half-priced sushi, burgers and wings.

Click here for the Tommy’s Tavern + Tap website.

