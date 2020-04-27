Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl
Business

Jersey Shore Pizzeria Opening Clifton Location

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Tommy's Tavern + Tap is opening this fall in Clifton and has existing locations in Sea Bright, Freehold and Staten Island.
Tommy's Tavern + Tap is opening this fall in Clifton and has existing locations in Sea Bright, Freehold and Staten Island. Photo Credit: Tommy's Tavern + Tap via Facebook

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap will soon open the doors of a new location in Clifton, reports say.

The Jersey shore pizzeria and bar, which is founded by the creators of Tommy’s Coal Fired Pizza, will open this fall at the former TGI Friday’s at The Promenade Shops, reports say.

With existing locations in Sea Bright, Freehold and Staten Island, the Clifton shop marks the first North Jersey location for the pizzeria.

Tommy’s is known for its fresh coal-fired pizzas and other classic bar fare. The chain also offers rotating daily lunch specials like half-priced sushi, burgers and wings.

Click here for the Tommy’s Tavern + Tap website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.