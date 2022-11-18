BJ's Wholesale Club, Low-Price Gas Station Now Open In Wayne

The new BJ’s Wholesale Club and low-priced gas station is now open in Wayne.

Located at 300 Willowbrook Mall, the new BJ’s Wholesale Club is the retailer’s 24th Garden State store. Customers can shop in-store, pick up their groceries at the curb, or get them delivered with same-day or standard delivery from BJs.com.

“We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Club Manager of Wayne’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re excited to bring the value and convenience of BJ’s Wholesale Club into the Wayne community.”

The new Wayne BJ’s location offers all of BJ’s convenient selections at unbeatable value including fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusives, and more.

Get ready for the traditional BJ’s treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s customers love with a variation of home décor, seasonal items, fashion, technology, and unique localities as well.

For information about the BJ’s Wholesale Club membership, visit BJs.com/Wayne or sign up in person at the membership center located at 300 Willowbrook Mall.

