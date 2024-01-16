Wrong-Way Tractor Trailer Crosses Double-Yellow Lines, Traps Woman In Building: Bridgewater PD

Wesley Jefferson, 62, of Dansville, NY, was heading north on Finderne Avenue around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, when he crossed the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes of travel in Bridgewater, local police said.

Jefferson struck a 2006 Ford Ranger operated by a 33-year-old Bridgewater woman, and continued north in the southbound lanes, police said.

That's when Jefferson's truck left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles and a building at 21 Finderne Ave., police said. The occupant of the building, a 63-year-old woman, became trapped in the building and was rescued by officers on scene.

Jefferson, the trapped woman, and the 33-year-old driver were transported to Robert Wood Johnson hospital (New Brunswick) for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgewater Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Officer Ryan Veneman at the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 ext. 4083 or email him at rveneman@biridgewaterpd.com or the Bridgewater Police TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

