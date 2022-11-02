Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice


Weather

Snow Projections Released For End Of Weekend Storm In NJ

Cecilia Levine

A warm weekend could come to a cold and snowy end in New Jersey.
A warm weekend could come to a cold and snowy end in New Jersey. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A warm weekend could come to a cold and snowy end in New Jersey, forecasters say.

Between one and three inches is being projected in parts of Central and South Jersey Saturday evening into Sunday morning, AccuWeather.com reports.

North Jersey could get some snow on Sunday, but likely a dusting, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps will be in the mid-to-high-50s from Friday to Saturday night when they are expected to plummet to the mid-30s.

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to be around 15 degrees while Monday will be sunny with a high around 27.

