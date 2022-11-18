Here's When Region Could See Some Snow As Arctic Air Moves In From Canada

As a potentially historic, extreme storm has already dumped around 2 feet of snowfall in the Buffalo area, with more to come, residents in this region may see a round of light snow before a winter-like blast of Arctic air.

Friday, Nov. 18 will be mostly sunny, breezy, and brisk with a high temperature in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

After nightfall, there will be a chance for snow showers, mainly between around 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

That will come as a cold air mass from Canada moves in with wind-chill values falling between 20 and 25 degrees overnight. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will remain mostly sunny on Saturday, Nov. 19, but strong winds will make it feel like it's in the 20s although the actual high temperature will reach the low 40s.

Look for more of the same on Sunday, Nov. 20, with even stronger winds, and gusts as high as between 30 and 35 miles per hour. The high temperature will hover around the 40-degree mark

For projected snowfall amounts for areas in western New York, including where 3 feet or more of accumulation is possible (shown in purple), click on the second image above.

For a look at snowfall projections from the lake-effect system through Sunday, Nov. 20, including the Great Lakes region and parts of Pennsylvania, click on the third image above.

