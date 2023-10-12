Mostly Cloudy 70°

Wanted Raritan Sex Offender Captured At CT Motel: Police

A 41-year-old New Jersey man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was captured at a motel in Connecticut on Thursday, Oct. 5, authorities said.

Juan Marales
Juan Marales Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Juan Marales, a Raritan, NJ resident, was apprehended by police after being named the Somerset County's Prosecutor's Office Fugitive of the Month for October. 

The prosecutor's office's Fugitive Unit along with the Norwalk Police Department were able to determine that Morales was a motel in Norwalk, authorities said.

Marales surrendered to police without incident and was taken into custody by Norwalk Police and processed at the Norwalk Police Department, officers said. 

Extradition proceedings are underway to bring Marales to New Jersey. He remains jailed in Connecticut in lieu of $1 million bail, officers said. His next court appearance is Thursday, Oct. 19.

Marales was charged with burglary, failing to register as a sex offender, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault on an officer.

