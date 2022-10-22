Have You Seen NJDOT's Saucy New Safety Signs?

"We'll be blunt, don't drive high." "Nice car, did it come with a turn signal?"

"Hocus pocus, drive with focus."

The New Jersey Transportation Department was apparently hoping to get their safe driving requests across in a new way. But based on the photos that have been surfacing on social media, the signs might actually be distracting to drivers.

And so, the DOT has now threatened to go back to the tired, old signs if drivers don't put their phones down and, well, "hocus pocus drive with focus."

Photos provided by the NJDOT via the New York Post.

