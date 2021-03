A three car crash with injuries jammed traffic on Route 78 in Somerset County Wednesday afternoon.

At least one person suffered minor injuries in the 4:35 p.m. crash in the westbound lanes, just past Exit 40, according to initial reports.

The left lane was closed as of 4:50 p.m., 511nj reports.

Have photos? Email clevine@daiyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.