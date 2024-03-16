Teen Girl Airlifted, 3 Juveniles Injured In Single-Car Franklin Township Crash: Police

Responding officers performed lifesaving efforts on the 17-year-old girl, one of four perople in a car that crash on Canal Road at 10:10 p.m., Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather said.

The girl was flown by New Jersey State Police’s NorthStar helicopter to a local hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, police said.

Three other juvenile occupants were also transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash happened between Coppermine and Old Georgetown roads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at 732-873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.

