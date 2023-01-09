Teen Boy Who Fainted Playing Basketball Revived By Police, Bystander In Somerset County

A bystander helped police revive a 15-year-old boy who fainted during a recreational basketball game in Somerset County.

The incident occurred at the Auten Road Intermediate School on Auten Road in Hillsborough Township around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The teen had become unresponsive, had no pulse, and stopped breathing after fainting during the game.

A bystander started performing CPR on the teen shortly before police arrived and administered one shock with a defibrillator.

The teen eventually regained a pulse and started breathing on his own once again.

He was then taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Emergency crews in Manville also assisted.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are wishing for a speedy recovery,” said the Manville First Aid and Rescue Squad.

