‘She Was The Galaxy:’ Somerset County Mourns Death Of 1-Year-Old Journey Milani Lovett

Journey Milani Lovett died Friday, July 14, her obituary says.

Born on Father’s Day 2022, Journey is lovingly described in her memorial as the “sun, moon, stars to everyone” — “the Galaxy to her parents Jamiyl and Arielle,” and “the sunshine to her brothers, Jadiel, and Jessiah."

In addition to her parents and brothers, Journey is also survived by numerous extended family members.

“Journey’s arrival healed many hearts,” reads her obituary. “She had such a beautiful, loving presence.”

More than $17,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched out of Hillsborough for the family’s support, surpassing the campaign’s initial $15,000 goal in less than 10 days.

“She made life better for everyone around her,” reads the campaign.

“Her parents loved, cherished and adored her. Her brothers protected her and always kept a smile on her face. Her cheeky smile, and infectious laughter would brighten any room.”

Social media tributes were shared across the community as well:

Journey’s Moment of Sharing was held at South Plainfield Funeral Home on Saturday, July 22.

“Her memories will be cherished forevermore,” reads the fundraiser.

“We appreciate that she chose us to host her for her time here. She showed us what true love really means. She IS love and will ALWAYS be loved.”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Parents of Journey Milani Lovett’ on GoFundMe.

