Raritan Man Nabbed In Failed Hillsborough Break-Ins: Police

A 35-year-old Raritan man was was arrested and charged with breaking into a home in Hillsborough Township last week, police said.

 Photo Credit: Hillsborough PBA 205 via Facebook
Hillsborough Township police responded to a home on Post Court on a report of a man attempting to open the front door, where a man named Richard Linker tried to break in around 10 p.m. Friday, March 1, local police said.

After the front door gambit failed, Linker walked through the open garage doors and began pulling on the locked interior garage door, police said.

After pulling on the interior garage door, Linker left the area, police said. Linker then went to a second home on Post Court and tried to enter a locked parked vehicle, but was unsuccessful, police said. 

Police later located Linker hiding in a fenced-in area on a property at Ditmars Circle. Linker damaged a portion of a fence prior to being placed under arrest, police said.

Linker was charged with burglary, attempted burglary, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, police said.. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail, police said.

