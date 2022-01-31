'Delete This, Ned': Bickering CT, NJ Governors Exchange Friendly Fire

A recent NJ.com article seems to have struck a nerve with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The governor took matters into his own hands on the article, "10 Reasons Why New Jersey is better than Connecticut." He made a quick correction to the headline, and then shared it on Twitter.

"There," Lamont wrote. "I fixed it for you."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy fired back: "Delete this, Ned."

Don't worry, it was all in jest. Right, guys?

