Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Of NJ Has Bond Revoked: Report

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Tammy Sytch
Tammy Sytch Photo Credit: Volusia County Corrections

WWE legend Tammy Sytch — a Garden State native — has had her bond revoked following her third arrest within three months, TMZ reports.

The Hall of Famer was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes when she struck the back of a 2013 Kia Sorento stopped at a stoplight on US Highway 1 in Volusia County, Florida, killing the 75-year-old driver just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, DailyVoice.com reported.

While Sytch first posted her bond on Saturday, May 7, it was revoked during a Friday morning hearing, and she was put back in jail pending her next court appearance on Tuesday, May 31, TMZ reports.

Sytch was charged with DUI causing death and seven other criminal offenses and faces significant prison time if convicted, the report says.

Click here for more from TMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.