Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
TJ Pope Of Manville Dies, 32

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
TJ Pope
TJ Pope Photo Credit: TJ Pope Facebook photo

Thomas Justin "TJ" Pope of Manville died on Wednesday, May 26. He was 32 years old.

Born in Plainfield, TJ was a lifelong resident of Manville.

His obituary remembers him for his passions: Video games, anime, gardening, playing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and "almost anything associated with dragons and swords."

TJ was a "dedicated" team member at PetSmart in Bridgewater, where he received the PetSmart Associate Appreciation certificate -- of which he was very proud.

Visitation will be June 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on June 4 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral liturgy will be at the at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Hillsborough, with committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.

