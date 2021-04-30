Somerset County Man Stabs Victim, Hides In Family Basement, Prosecutor Says

A 22-year-old Somerset man stabbed a victim multiple times during a fight and then hid in his family's basement, authorities said.

Safi N. Hill reportedly stabbed the 27-year-old Montgomery Township man multiple times in the torso, back, hands and arm on Dominicus Drive around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in Montgomery Township, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Hill then ran into a nearby family home, where authorities told family members -- who were unaware of the situation -- to leave the house, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Captain James Gill.

Officers coaxed Hill out of the basement and took him into custody without incident, authorities said.

The victim was treated at the scene and refused further medical treatment, while Hill was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, Robertson said.

Hill was charged with 2nd degree Aggravated Assault, 3rd degree Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, 3rd degree Terroristic Threats, and 3rd degree Criminal Mischief.

He was subsequently treated and released from an area hospital, transported and lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing. The matter remains under investigation regarding the motive for the assault.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Captain Gill request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.