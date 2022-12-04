Police ID Man Killed In Bridgewater Crash

Authorities have identified the victim of last Friday’s deadly crash at a Bridgewater intersection.

Walter Ackner, 96, was heading westbound on Talamini Road in a 2009 Lincoln MKZ when he crossed over the intersection of Country Club Road and hit a tree on the property at 671 County Club Road shortly after 9:10 p.m., Bridgewater Police said.

Ackner, of Bridgewater, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Somerville for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, April 10, police said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Greco at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186 or use the TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.