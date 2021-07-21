NJ State Police Release Sketch Of PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting

New Jersey State Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in a Route 78 road rage shooting that occurred earlier this month.
The driver of a large, black newer model SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired a weapon and struck the victim's vehicle on the westbound side of the highway following a road rage incident around 8:25 p.m., State Police said.
Troopers from the Troop “B” Perryville Station responded to the scene at milepost 28 in Bedminster, where the driver of a Toyota Camry said that her vehicle was struck by gunfire.
The other driver had already fled the scene, authorities said.
A detective with the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit created a composite sketch of the suspect, released on July 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.
