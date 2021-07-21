Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Getaway Driver In 7-County North Jersey Holdup Spree Heads To Federal Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ State Police Release Sketch Of PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Composite
Composite Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in a Route 78 road rage shooting that occurred earlier this month.

The driver of a large, black newer model SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired a weapon and struck the victim's vehicle on the westbound side of the highway following a road rage incident around 8:25 p.m., State Police said.

Haylee Drake posted photos of the bullet holes in her sister's car to Facebook.

Haylee Drake

Troopers from the Troop “B” Perryville Station responded to the scene at milepost 28 in Bedminster, where the driver of a Toyota Camry said that her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The other driver had already fled the scene, authorities said.

A detective with the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit created a composite sketch of the suspect, released on July 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.