Gunpoint Carjacking Under Investigation In Bound Brook

A gunpoint carjacking that occurred last week is under investigation in Bound Brook, authorities said.

A resident briefly parked on the side of the road near Talmage Avenue and Fisher Avenue around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6 to help his passenger get out of his car, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Borough of Bound Brook Chief of Police Vito Bet.

When he returned to his gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata, he was approached by two unknown men who brandished a gun and a knife, and demanded to take the car, authorities said.

The two men are described as being in their early 20’s, medium height and thin build, wearing all black clothing with black ski masks, authorities said. They took the car and fled towards Bridgewater.

The victim was not injured.

The car was recovered later that evening in Middlesex Borough as an abandoned vehicle, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Bound Brook Police Department via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.