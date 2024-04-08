Pedestrians Find Body Face Down In Grassy Area Of Hillsborough Township: Police

The identified Eves Drive resident was found by pedestrians "down and unresponsive" in the grass between the Shell gas station and Bank of America along Amwell Road around 4:25 p.m. in Hillsborough Township, local police said.

He was positioned face down dressed in black clothing and was not easily visible from the roadway, police said.

Officers and rescue squad personnel responded and determined the man was dead.

"It is believed at this time that the male suffered a medical issue that caused his death and there is no concern for public safety," authorities said.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the body. The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, as well as a positive identification.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

