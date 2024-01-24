Ominous Thriller Filming In Somerset County Seeks Cast Members For Paid Roles

The thriller film "Roosters" is looking for actors as it prepares to shoot in Somerville in March. The movie is directed by Brian Vadim and produced by Refuse to Walk The Line productions.

"Roosters" is about a secret society for wealthy, powerful men who consider themselves entitled to occasional forays into sordid entertainment like torture, human cockfighting to the death and cannibalism, according to a synopsis.

When the heir-apparent to the society tries to find a way out, his prankster ghost of a father stalks his son to ensure he falls in line, according to a synopsis. Oh and the father is chained to the charbroiled corpse of his wife, according to a synopsis. Yea, it's that kind of movie.

For Travis, the lead role, producers are looking for a White man, age 25 to 35. Other roles include Jeffrey Wilks, age 18 to 25, who suffers from nightmares, Sam, 18 to 25, who talks too much, Lori, 25 to 40, a sexy mistress, and a shady and powerful mayor, according to the listing.

The roles pay between $100 and $150 a day for 10 days of work, according to the listing.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.