NJ Tae Kwon Do Black Belt, Fitness Enthusiast Michelle Zimmerman Dies, 34

Montgomery High School graduated Michelle Zimmerman died at home on Oct. 19. She was 34 years old.

A Princeton native, Zimmerman was raised in Rocky Hill, CT and had been living in Milford since 2014, her obituary says.

She graduated high school in 2005 and went on to attend Syracuse University's Whitman School of Business.

Zimmerman had been working as a product manager for health supplements with Healthy Directions, and previously as a marketing director for Planet Fitness and The Edge Fitness Clubs.

An active member of her local CrossFit gym, Zimmerman was interested in fitness from an early age. She was a member of the MHS gymnastics and swim teams, and a 4th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do having won multiple championships.

Services were held Oct. 25 at the Hillsborough Funeral Home. Click here for Michelle Zimmerman's complete obituary.

