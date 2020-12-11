Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

WINNER: Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Quick Chek in North Plainfield
Quick Chek in North Plainfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket worth a million bucks was sold in Somerset County.

The ticket from Tuesday's drawing was sold at the QuickChek in North Plainfield.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 53, 58, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

Another winning ticket good for $50,000 was sold at the Exxon at 2890 Brunswick Pike in Lawrenceville.

That ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. The ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $50,000. 

