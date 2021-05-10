Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: IT'S OFFICIAL: NJ Woman Who Drowned Weeks-Old Puppy Gets 180 Days In Jail, Community Service
News

Support Surges For NJ Family Displaced By Ida Home Explosion

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Support is on the rise for a New Jersey family displaced by a home explosion during Hurricane Ida.
Support is on the rise for a New Jersey family displaced by a home explosion during Hurricane Ida. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for a New Jersey family displaced by a home explosion during Hurricane Ida.

Meagan and Caesar Dommar, and their 4-month-old baby girl, Lila, were forced to leave their first home in Manville when the remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through and flooded several parts of New Jersey on Sept. 2.

Caesar and his father-in-law even rushed back to save the family’s cat from the rising floodwaters, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

Later that day, the home went up in flames and exploded as a result of a gas leak, according to the fundraiser, which had garnered nearly $51,000 in donations as of Tuesday.

The family now has to rebuild their lives after losing everything and are temporarily staying with parents.

“[The home] was completely destroyed,” the fundraiser says. “They are devastated.”

“Whatever you can contribute to help them get on their feet would be greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Dommar Family — Home Explosion’ on GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.