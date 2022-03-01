Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
NJ's Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrives In Poland After Arrest, Days Stuck In Ukraine

Cecilia Levine
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Photo Credit: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram

New Jersey native Maksim Chmerkovskiy has arrived in Poland.

The professional dancer on Monday, Feb. 28 announced he'd be leaving Ukraine following an arrest that served as a "reality check," and took the train to the border, he said on Instagram.

"There is a lot of fighting everywhere, the streets are crazy," he said in an Instagram video filmed in Ukraine.

"At one point I got arrested but that was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned — but for me it was just a reality check."

Chmerkovskiy, who appeared on several seasons of "Dancing With the Stars" had been stranded in Kyiv since the Russian invasion on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

The safest option at the time was staying put. But after five days, the 42-year-old dancer decided it was time to leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

