Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Breaking News: 17 Bodies Found Packed Into North Jersey Nursing Home Morgue
News

Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold In Somerset County

Valerie Musson
A lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Krauszers on S. Main Street in Manville.
A lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Krauszers on S. Main Street in Manville. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Somerset County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing was sold at Krauszers on S. Main Street in Manville.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 33, 36, and 41 . The Red Power Ball was 02 , and the Multiplier number was 03 .

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $24 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, April 18.

