Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
News

COVID-19: Delta Variant Is Predominant Strain In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lab work involved in the COVID-19 antibody test.
Lab work involved in the COVID-19 antibody test. Photo Credit: CDC

The COVID-19 Delta variant has become the predominant strain in New Jersey, health officials announced.

The highly-contagious strain comprised 41 percent of the state's new variant cases last month, according to state officials.

The Delta variant accounted for 70 percent of New Jersey's variant cases for the week ending June 26, the most recent NJ Department of Health surveillance report shows.

This is the first time that the Delta variant overtook the Alpha variant, first documented in the UK.

Vaccines have proven successful against the variant, which has spread for 80 countries after being detected in India last December.

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that virtually all of the state's COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are among those who are unvaccinated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.