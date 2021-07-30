Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
News

CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Governor Phil Murphy Facebook

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated.

The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial, initially reported by NJ Advance Media.

According to the latest statistics, the following counties are on the CDC's list:

  • Atlantic (substantial)
  • Burlington (substantial)
  • Bergen (substantial)
  • Essex (substantial)
  • Gloucester (substantial)
  • Middlesex (substantial)
  • Monmouth (high)
  • Ocean (substantial)
  • Passaic (substantial)
  • Union (substantial)

The rest of New Jersey has transmission rates of low or moderate, in which face masks are not being urged.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somerset Daily Voice!

Serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.