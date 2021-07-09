Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Biden Touring 2 NJ Towns Devastated By Hurricane Ida

Cecilia Levine
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden Photo Credit: President Joe Biden (Facebook)

President Joe Biden will be touring two New Jersey towns devastated by Hurricane Ida on Tuesday.

He will receive a briefing from officials in Hillsborough Township before touring a neighborhood in Manville. He will then visit Jamaica, Queens.

Biden last week signed disaster declarations for New Jersey and New York, giving them access to federal assistance.

Twenty-seven people in New Jersey were killed in last week's storm, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

