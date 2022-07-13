Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: NJ Auction House Owner Among Trio Charged In Scheme To Sell Stolen ‘Hotel California’ Notes
News

American Selfie-Taker, 23, Survives Fall Into Mount Vesuvius

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Philip Carroll after falling into Mount Vesuvius.
Philip Carroll after falling into Mount Vesuvius. Photo Credit: Jeffmatt at English Wikipedia/Guide Vulcanologiche Vesuvio

A 23-year-old American tourist who fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy when he dropped his phone taking a selfie was rescued, NBC News reports.

Philip Carroll, of Baltimore, MD, had hiked 4,000 feet up a trail that was closed to tourists with two family members on Saturday, July 9, the outlet said citing Paolo Cappelli, President of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio.

Carroll stopped to take a photo at the top of the volcano that destroyed Pompeii in AD 79, and apparently dropped his phone — then fell several meters in while trying to recover it, Cappelli said.

The man somehow stopped himself from falling another 300 meters into the crater, but did require rescuing. Guides used ropes to pull him out. Carroll was taken into custody by Carabinieri police. It was unclear if he would be facing charges.

Click here for more from NBC News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.