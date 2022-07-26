Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
400+ Health Products Recalled From Family Dollar Over Improper Storage

Cecilia Levine
Family Dollar
Family Dollar Photo Credit: Google Maps

More than 400 over-the-counter health products such as toothpaste, deodorant and pain relievers have been recalled from Family Dollar stores over improper storage, the FDA announced.

The products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10, and stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, federal officials said.

Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. 

Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. 

Click here for a list of recalled products.

