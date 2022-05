Powerball tickets good for $1 million from the Saturday, April 30 drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the weekend, NJ Advance Media reports.

The retailers that sold the tickets were expected to be announced Monday, May 2.

The winning numbers were 14, 21, 37, 44 and 63. The Powerball drawn was 1 and the Power Play was 3X.

