Man Arrested For Stabbing In Somerset County: Prosecutor

At 8 p.m., Franklin Township police responded to an area hospital on a report of a person with a stab wound, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman, Jr, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather, said.

The victim, a New Brunswick resident, underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries, authorities said. An investigation revealed the victim was stabbed during a verbal altercation on Hamilton Street that evening, authorities said.

Detectives identified Thomas Carter as the assailant and he was arrested on Tuesday, March 26 in Highland Park. He was charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. Carter was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

