Two 'The Bachelorette' Contestants Spotted Filming In New Jersey

WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Season 19 of "The Bachelorette."

There must be something in the water for New Jersey contestants on this season of "The Bachelorette," airing in July.

Both Garden State natives on this season of the show made it to the hometown date portion, according to entertainment news reporter Reality Steve.

Erich Schwer was spotted in Bedminster with Gabby Windey, while Tyler Norris was seen in Wildwood with Rachel Recchia, Reality Steve says.

Windey and Recchia, who competed are doubling up for Season 19 of the show.

Here's what you need to know about the New Jersey men who are apparently in the home stretch.

Erich Schwer: The 29-year-old Bedminster native studied marketing and sales at Elon University before beginning his career in renewable energy, according to his bio on SkyPWR.com. He later returned to school at UMass Amherst, and also worked at a solar monitoring company in Hoboken, according to the company and his LinkedIn page. Schwer currently is an acquisitions analyst​ living in Los Angeles.

Tyler Norris: The 25-year-old business owner graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School and studied business management and exercise science at Cabrini University. His LinkedIn page shows he worked as a fitness instructor before becoming an employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, then opened Spirit Ball in Wildwood.

