Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Return to your home site

Menu

Somerset Daily Voice serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Lifestyle

'The Office' Star Kate Flannery Spotted In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kate Flannery at the Trenton Thunder game.
Kate Flannery at the Trenton Thunder game. Photo Credit: bryan_rock88

Some "The Office" fans got a kick out of seeing one of the show's biggest stars this week in New Jersey.

Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith "The Drunk" Palmer, threw out the first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game June 30.

She was also spotted on the boardwalk in Ocean City, graciously taking photos with fans.

Flannery was at the Atlantic City Showboat Hotel for Classic Rewind Weekend last week.

An Ardmore, PA native, Flannery attended the Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia but transferred to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She spent eight years on "The Office."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.