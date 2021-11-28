Contact Us
Lifestyle

She Said Yes! Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement

Nicole Valinote
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Andrew H. Walker

Lindsay Lohan is getting married.

The 35-year-old actress announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned photos posted on Instagram, showing her engagement ring, and tagging Shammas in the post. 

According to a report from People, Shammas is Credit Suisse's assistant vice president, and he lives in Dubai.

Lohan was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island.

