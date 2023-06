The break occurred near an NJAW facility around South Bridge Street in Somerville around 3:45 p.m., officials said.

The northbound side of the highway north of CR 608/Dukes Pkwy. was closed for repairs, which were expected to last at least 24 hours, according to Somerville Police and NJAW.

Updates on specific repair times would be made by the NJAW.

