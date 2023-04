The armed robbery occurred at the Promenade Boulevard store just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, Bridgewater Police said on social media.

A surveillance photo shows the masked robber wielding a handgun:

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or other clues is asked to call Det. Leight at 908-722-4111 ext. 4067 or send an email to mleight@bridgewaterpd.com.

