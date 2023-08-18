Driver Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Hauling Diesel Fuel Overturns Onto Rt. 287 Median

The trailer full of diesel fuel overturned on the center median in the southbound lanes near milepost 13.6 in Bridgewater around 6:20 a.m., NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

No fuel spill was reported, though the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Lebron added.

One of four left lanes was temporarily closed, snarling traffic for early morning commuters, according to 511NJ:

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

