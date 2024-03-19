Driver, 31, Killed When Car Barrels Through Guardrail, Overturns In Montgomery Twp

At 6:10 a.m., Erik Rivera was driving a 2011 Lexus east on Belle Mead-Griggstown Road when he collided with the guardrail at an intersection, Montgomery police said.

The vehicle left the roadway and ended up overturned in an embankment, partially submerged in water, police said.

Rivera was extricated by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

"Despite obstacles and setbacks, Erik's commitment to personal growth and self-improvement never wavered," reads his obituary on the Joseph Farenga & Sons Inc. website.

"His transformation into a powerhouse of strength and resilience served as a testament to the incredible potential that lies within each of us, regardless of the challenges we may face."

Rivera was passionate about cars, cooking, and fitness, his obituary notes, adding he "found joy and fulfillment, embracing life with gusto and enthusiasm."

A funeral for Rivera will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Joseph Farenga & Sons Inc. in Astoria. He will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in The Bronx, NY.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tim Giaccone at 908-359-3222.

