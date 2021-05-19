Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Somerset Daily Voice
Whole Foods Adding 4 New Jersey Locations

Cecilia Levine
Whole Foods Market Chattanooga East
Whole Foods Market Chattanooga East Photo Credit: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with four stores planned in New Jersey.

The locations are slated to open in Jersey City, Woodcliff Lake, Wayne and Skillman, its website says.

Whole Foods last week issued a release announcing continued growth.

"More than ever, people needed safe and reliable access to high quality groceries, and we’re proud that we were able to quickly adapt and adjust our operations to meet the moment," the grocer said. 

"As a result, we played a vital role in serving our communities, expanded to serve new ones, and continued to grow Whole Foods Market."

