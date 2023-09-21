Attempted Murder: Somerset County Man Indicted In Chase With Police Lieutenant

Brian A. Niziolek, 37, of Fairview Avenue in Somerville, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree aggravated assault, second-degree eluding, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, motor vehicle theft, and various weapons offenses following the police pursuit in Manville on Thursday, June 29, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle theft complaint found Niziolek driving the stolen vehicle and approached him, ordering him to stop around 2:20 p.m., authorities allege.

Instead, Niziolek allegedly “put the vehicle in drive and accelerated towards a Manville Police Lieutenant, striking him with the front of the stolen vehicle, and propelling him into another vehicle.”

The struck lieutenant and another Manville officer then entered their police vehicle and attempted to stop Niziolek, who fled through town and struck several vehicles before crashing into a home on North 5th Avenue and fleeing on foot, McDonald said.

Niziolek was ultimately found hiding in the basement of a home on Brooks Boulevard, where he was taken into custody with help from the Hillsborough Police Department, Bridgewater Police Department, and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office K9.

Officers also found a knife in the basement crawl space where Niziolek had been hiding.

Meanwhile, a search of the stolen vehicle turned up a MAC11 9mm assault weapon and a loaded 30 round extended magazine, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at (908) 725-1900, or via the STOPit app. Tips can also be provided using the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

