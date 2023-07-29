$35M Magical Bedminster Estate Neighbors US Equestrian Team (Look Inside)

The property at 151 Spook Hollow Road in Bedminster is on the market for $35 million, and it’s compared to likes of luxury in Ocala, Wellington, and Lexington.

Featuring 75 gated acres adjacent to The United States Equestrian Team, the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom property — built in 2007 — boasts two staff cottages, 20 horse stalls, and several other horse amenities.

Each wing of the property’s reimagined barn is set with a separate loft and heated tack room, as well as wash and grooming stalls. You’ll also find a four box stall barn with attached cottages deemed historic.

Don’t forget the trio of arenas dedicated to horse and riders’ pleasure alike; they’ve each been designed with footing for high performance show jumping and fit with other impressive and acrobatic features.

Take a walk inside and you’ll find rustic architecture through and through its open concept plan, which harmonizes the primary home’s kitchen, living, and dining rooms.

Other grandiose features include a pergola-covered stone terrace, a pool and pool house, a gas fireplace in the master suite, and plenty of natural light.

151 Spook Hollow Road, Bedminster Twp., NJ 07921

