Workers At Moonachie Company Stricken By Bodega-Bought Chocolate

Two employees at a food importing company in Moonachie had to be revived on Thursday, Nov. 16, after putting what they said was "natural" chocolate in their coffee.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / Moonachie PD (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
The man and woman at the Peterson Company on Empire Boulevard immediately became ill from the additive, which they said they bought at a bodega in Paterson, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

Responding officers began treating the unresponsive pair with oxygen, then administered Narcan out of an abundance of caution, the lieutenant said.

It had no effect, he said.

"It was only after several minutes of oxygen and after the arrival of EMS and paramedics that they became responsive and explained what had happened," Napolitano said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, along with the bagged chocolate, the lieutenant said.

