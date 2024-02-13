Woman Deliberately Set Rutherford Garden Apartment Fire, Authorities Charge

Mary Anne Hampl, 62, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 8, after borough firefighters doused the Hastings Avenue blaze, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hampl, who Musella said is unemployed, is accused of intentionally creating a fire and smoke condition with items purposefully placed on a stove.

The prosecutor didn't suggest a possible motive.

Detectives from his Arson Squad charged Hampl with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage as a result, Musella said.

Then they sent her to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained on Feb. 13.

Rutherford police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office – which collected evidence – are participating in the probe, Musella said.

The prosecutor also credited Rutherford firefighters as well as Northvale police and Hackensack firefighters who participate in his Bergen County Arson Task Force.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.