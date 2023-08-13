What We Know About The Jonas Brothers' Private Performance At American Dream Mall

Wyckoff natives Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas performed during a private event at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Thursday, Aug. 10 for The Children's Place.

The performance celebrated back-to-school fashion, giving back to communities in need, engaging in interactive kid-friendly activities.

According to a press release, The Children's Place and the JoBros launched their "Best School Day Ever Contest" earlier this season, which encouraged parents with children in grades K-8, who are enrolled in non-tuition-based schools, to nominate their child's school for a chance to win $100,000 toward the improvement of their school.

The concert kicked off the voting phase of the contest.

"The back-to-school season marks such an important time in a child's life that brings new learnings, friendships, and memories that will last a lifetime," Kevin Jonas said.

"We are so thankful to The Children's Place for providing us with the opportunity to be a part of this amazing nation-wide giveback campaign. We've been honored to join them in the Best School Day Ever contest and their contribution of $100,000 to a school who really needs it."

After receiving thousands of responses across the country, The Children's Place narrowed it down to 10 finalists, of which, one lucky finalist's nominated school will win the grand prize of $100,000 — thanks in part to The Boys & Girls Club.

The Jonas Brother performed three of their hit songs, including "Celebrate!," "Waffle House," and "Leave Before You Love Me."

