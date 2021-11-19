Disturbing Video Shows Ex-Jet Zac Stacy's Attack On Ex-GF

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested at a Florida airport for attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old baby, according to authorities and multiple news outlets.

The video posted by bougieeats to Twitter shows Stacy lift Kristin Evans from up a couch in their home and slam her into a TV, and then beat her on the floor in front of their baby boy as she tried to get up.

The running back apparently fled the state after the incident. He was arrested at the Orlando International Airport while arriving on a flight from Nashville on charges of aggravated battery in a domestic violence.

Evans in a restraining order said Stacy had been abusing her ever since she became pregnant with their child, according to the New York Post.

Stacy was traded from the Rams to the NY Jets in 2015. He retired from the NFL two years later due to an injury and apparently also to care for his brother, who has Down Syndrome.

